Delhi acid attack: Accused's wife alleges sexual harassment by victim's father

In a dramatic turn in the Delhi acid attack case, the wife of the accused has lodged a complaint against the victim's father, accusing him of sexual harassment. A second-year Delhi University graduation student, was attacked outside the Laxmi Bai College in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar. (Hindustan Times)

The complainant has submitted a complaint to the police, which has yet to be registered as an FIR.

This comes after the 20-year-old woman was hospitalised following an acid attack by an alleged stalker and his associates.

The woman, a second-year Delhi University graduation student, was attacked outside the Laxmi Bai College in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar. The accused and his two friends, who had accompanied him, managed to escape from the spot.

Also Read | DU student acid attack: Brother alleges stalker's wife 'shamed' victim after confrontation over harassment

According to her family, the woman received burns on her hands and stomach but saved herself by placing her bag and hands in front of her face.

Speaking to HT, she said: “It all happened in seconds. They came and threw acid on me. I was able to save my face with my bag and phone. However, my phone was completely burnt. I couldn’t even call anyone.”

She added, “I was crying in pain and shouting for help. They managed to escape. An old man saw me and took me to the hospital. He also called my parents.”

According to the police, the accused had been harassing and stalking the woman for some time. They had fought four to five times before, as she had rejected his advances.