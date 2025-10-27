Holes emerge in Delhi acid attack case: Was key suspect not near crime scene?

A day after the alleged attack on a 20-year-old woman near Delhi University's Laxmi Bai College, police have said that the key suspect's location was not near the crime scene. The second-year B. Com student is enrolled in DU's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board. (PTI/ ANI)

Investigators further said that the allegations were “suspicious” and added that they have not found any concrete evidence regarding the alleged attack.

The second-year B. Com student, enrolled in DU's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board, was allegedly attacked while on her way to an extra class.

The accused, Jitender, has been detained for questioning, and has claimed that he was not present in the area when the incident took place, PTI quoted the police as saying.

Jitender was allegedly accompanied by two more individuals, Ishan and Arman, according to the victim's statement.

However, investigators have found prima facie that Jitender was not present at the scene of the crime. “So far, his location at the time of the incident does not place him at the crime scene,” an officer said, according to PTI.

Also Read | DU student acid attack: Brother alleges stalker's wife 'shamed' victim after confrontation over harassment

The officer said that Jitender's call detail records show him in the Karol Bagh area, adding that multiple angles were being verified.

Police say woman got off e-rickshaw 200 metres away from college Police have also raised concerns about the fact that the woman got off the e-rickshaw 200 metres away from her college, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, there was no CCTV camera at the site of the alleged attack. However, footage from around the area also does not show Jitender's presence.

A source has claimed that there were no traces of acid on the wall near the alleged attack scene, according to PTI.

What has the DU student alleged? Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh in a statement described what allegedly happened on Sunday, PTI reported.

He said that the attackers allegedly threw acid at the woman from close range. The student raised her hands to protect her face, thus sustaining burn injuries on both hands. The three accused fled the spot after the incident.

Also Read | Delhi acid attack: Accused's wife alleges sexual harassment by victim's father

The statement said that the woman was rushed to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, wherein she was provided initial treatment. The hospital authorities then informed the police regarding the incident.

Preliminary inquiries suggested that the accused had stalked the woman for several months, and the two had got into a heated argument a month ago, PTI reported.

Police said that two of the accused's accomplices, Ishan and Arman, are also distant relatives of the woman, and the families of the victim and the brothers are locked in a property dispute.