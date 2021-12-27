5 states with highest coronavirus tally: A look at the numbers

india

Amid panic over the new strain of coronavirus, which was first found in the UK and is now spreading to other countries, India’s nationwide Covid-19 tally crossed the 10.18 million mark on Sunday. States with the highest numbers of Covid-19 cases are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, according to Union health ministry.

The new strain, which experts fear is more contagious than the earlier one, has prompted over 50 countries to impose travel restrictions on the UK. Meanwhile, eight people who returned to Kerala from the UK in the last one week and tested positive for Covid-19, are being tested for the new strain of the disease.

Over 7,35,00 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Kerala and the death toll is inching towards the 3,000-mark with 21 deaths being added, state health minister K K Shailaja said Saturday, adding that total recoveries went up to 668,733.

Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the pandemic, recorded 2,854 new cases and 60 deaths in 24 hours. With this, the death toll due to the pandemic went up to 49,189 and the total infection tally in the state reached 19,16,236. There are 58,091 active patients in the state now.

In Andhra Pradesh, confirmed cases of coronavirus crossed 880,000 with 282 fresh infections. The total recoveries increased to 8,69,920 and deaths to 7,092. According to the state government, after 1.15 crore sample tests, the overall infection positivity rate in the state was found to be 7.61% while the recovery rate touched 98.77%.

Karnataka’s daily coronavirus case count was 857, taking the total number of infections to 915,345 while the state’s death toll reached 12,051. According to the state health department bulletin, there are 13,394 active cases, out of which 13,189 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 205 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,019 new coronavirus cases, 1,098 recoveries and 11 deaths, taking the total infection tally to 8,13,161. While 7,92,063 people have recovered from the virus, 12,059 persons have lost their lives, according to the state health department.