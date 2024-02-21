5 Telangana men reunite with family after 18 years in Dubai jail, BRS credits KTR

Five men from Telangana, who were jailed in Dubai for 18 years, have returned to India and were reunited with their families. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has claimed that their return was facilitated by leader KT Rama Rao (KTR). All the five men are residents of Rajanna Sirisilla district in the state. Five men of Telangana, jailed in Dubai for 18 years, have returned to India and were reunited with their families. (X(formerly Twitter))

Taking to X(formerly Twitter), the BRS Party shared an emotional video of the reunion of the residents with their family members.

Criminal charges on the five men

The five men- Shivarathri Mallesh, Shivarathri Ravi, Gollem Nampally, Dundugula Laxman, and Shivarathri Hanmanthu, all residents of Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district were accused in the death of a Nepalese national, while they were working in Dubai in 2005. They were convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

How the five men got released from prison



BRS claimed KTR went to Nepal to meet the family of the deceased Nepalese national named Bahadur Singh who worked as a watchman in Dubai.

As per the laws in Dubai, there was a possibility of the five men's release if Bahadur 's family members sought forgiveness for them. KTR is said to have convinced Bahadur 's family members to do so.

Bahadur's family members from Nepal signed the amnesty with the help of a lawyer and other representatives. The BRS claimed KTR gave a ₹15 lakh cheque to the family of Nepalese national.

Their initial amnesty petition was rejected by the Dubai court. In September 2023, Rao got the case reviewed with the victim's family members in the Dubai Court. With help from the Union Ministry of External Affairs, he got an appointment with the King of Dubai. Eventually, the amnesty petition was approved which paved the way for their release from prison.