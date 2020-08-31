5 wild deer run over by goods train in Palamu Tiger Reserve

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 15:41 IST

Five wild deer, including a pregnant one, were run over by a speeding goods train in the buffer area of the Palamu Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand’s Latehar district early Monday morning.

The incident occurred just 500 metre ahead west of the Kechaki railway station on Barwadih-Garhwa Road stretch in the east central railway zone.

The villagers saw the carcass of the killed deer across the railway line and informed the authorities. A team of forest officials rushed to the spot and an investigation is underway.

The PTR deputy director (north division) Kumar Ashish said, “The incident happened around 5.30 am in the morning. Three females, one male and a new-born were killed in the incident. We have details about the train involved in the accident. We will book those involved under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.”

Dr DS Srivastava, the noted wildlife expert, said, “Such tragic death of wild animals in a sanctuary area is very unfortunate. The railway should impose speed limits and ensure regular hooting while crossing wildlife zones.”

Earlier, wild animals, including elephants, sloth bear, boars, deer and other animals had been run over by speeding trains in the core area of the Palamu Tiger Reserve, Jharkhand’s only home for the big cats.

The team of forest officials removed the dead bodies from the railway track and called in a veterinary doctor for conducting an autopsy.