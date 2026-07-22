50% CAPF reservation, written test exemption for former Agniveers

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Tuesday informed Parliament that retired Agniveers will be entitled to 50% reservation in the recruitment to constable (General Duty) and rifleman posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles, adding that they will be exempted from written examination, physical standard test (PST) and physical efficiency test (PET).

The Centre has announced 50% reservation for ex-Agniveers in recruitment to the CAPFs and Assam Rifles, along with exemptions from written and physical tests. (Hindustan Times)

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On March 16, 2023, the government had notified reserving 10% of vacancies for ex-Agniveers, with exemption only from the physical tests. Over the last year, various forces such as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) increased the reservation for ex-Agniveers from 10% to 50% while proposing exemption from both written and physical tests.

Also reads: Haryana revises quota norms for ex-Agniveers

MHA announces new recruitment benefits for ex-Agniveers

Responding to a question by BJP lawmaker Janardan Singh Sigriwal in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said the government has created “a new category of Ex-Agniveers” in the recruitment of the post of constable (General Duty) in the CAPFs and rifleman in the Assam Rifles.

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{{^usCountry}} The minister also listed several recruitment provisions for retired Agniveers recruitment to CAPFs and Assam Rifles. “Reservation of 50% of vacancies; 3 Years relaxation in prescribed upper age limit. Further, age relaxation of 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit will be given to the candidates of the first batch of Ex-Agniveers; and Exemption from the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and written examination,” Rai said in the written reply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister also listed several recruitment provisions for retired Agniveers recruitment to CAPFs and Assam Rifles. “Reservation of 50% of vacancies; 3 Years relaxation in prescribed upper age limit. Further, age relaxation of 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit will be given to the candidates of the first batch of Ex-Agniveers; and Exemption from the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and written examination,” Rai said in the written reply. {{/usCountry}}

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“A dedicated Ex-Agniveer wing has been established under the Ministry of Home Affairs to coordinate the further progression of Ex-Agniveers. As of now the first batch of Agniveers have not yet completed its term of engagement,” the minister added.

Merit criteria yet to be announced

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To be sure, the government is yet to announce how merit will be determined for retired Agniveers applying for recruitment to the CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

The first batch of around 2,600 Agniveers, inducted into the Navy in November 2022, is likely to retire later this year and become eligible to join the various CAPFs.

Also read: Armed forces plans higher retention as first batch of Agniveers completes 4 years: Report

Some state police forces, including those from Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, have also announced 20% reservations for ex-Agniveers.

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The Union government in June 2022 announced the Agnipath scheme replacing the legacy system of recruitment to lower the age profile of the armed forces, ensure a fitter military and create a technically skilled war fighting force capable of meeting future challenges. The Agnipath scheme seeks to recruit soldiers for only four years, with a provision to retain 25% of them in the regular cadre for 15 years after another round of screening.