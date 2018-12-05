50-year-old man booked for raping minor in Goa

A 50-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a minor girl in Goa, police said.

The accused, a Goa resident who has been working abroad, left India soon after committing the offence in October, Margao Police Inspector Kapil Nayak said on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old girl was raped repeatedly between October 15 and 20 by the accused residing in her neighbourhood at Sirlim village in South Goa district, he said.

The matter came to light on Tuesday when the girl informed her mother about offence following which the latter filed a police complaint, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and relevant provisions of the Goa Children’s Act, Nayak said.

A search was on for the accused, he added.

