500% tariffs on India? About the Russia sanctions bill that Trump has ‘green lit’

As per Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump has given the nod for a bipartisan Russian sanctions bill. Speaking to reporters, Graham added that he is hopeful that a vote on the same will take place as soon as next week.

“After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill. I look forward to a strong bipartisan vote, hopefully as early as next week," said Graham in his statement.

The Republican lawmaker added that this bill will "allow" Trump to "punish countries who buy cheap Russian oil fueling Putin's war machine".

Targeting Russia's trade partners, this list of countries will also include India, which is already paying a high tariff due to its purchase of Russian oil.

In August 2025, Trump announced an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods as a "penalty for India's purchase of Russian oil."

