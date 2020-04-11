e-paper
51 Indians among 191 news coronavirus cases in Singapore

51 Indians among 191 news coronavirus cases in Singapore

The Health Ministry said that a 90-year-old Singaporean man died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Saturday morning, taking the total number of death due to the virus to eight.

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 22:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Singapore
Medical staff wearing Personal protective equipment (PPE) wait for patients to be transferred to a temporary hospital as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Singapore on April 10, 2020.
Medical staff wearing Personal protective equipment (PPE) wait for patients to be transferred to a temporary hospital as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Singapore on April 10, 2020. (AFP photo)
         

Fifty-one Indian nationals working in Singapore are among the 191 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday, taking the total number of the Covid-19 patients in the city-state to 2,299.



All 191 new patients contracted the virus locally, it said, adding that 51 infections were connected to dormitories for foreign workers.

The first case from the dormitories was reported on March 29. Thirty-one Covid-19 patients are in critical conditions in the intensive care units out of the 943 hospitalized.

Thirty-five patients have been discharged from hospitals or placed in community isolation facilities as of Saturday, the ministry said.

In all, 528 patients have fully recovered, it added.

Fourteen additional cases are linked to infected people from the Indian origin mega store Mustafa Centre, which has been declared a cluster with a total of 78 confirmed cases. The store has been shut down for disinfection.

Singapore authorities are working to improve the living conditions in dormitories and relocating workers in other accommodations, including empty Housing Development Board flats and Army facilities, according to local media reports.

