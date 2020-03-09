52 coronavirus testing centres designated by health ministry: Here is the full list

india

As many as 111,489 people have been reported positive for coronavirus in 100 countries. With more than 3,800 dead globally, according to an AFP tally on Monday, the number of people tested positive for the virus in India is 43.

According to the Health Ministry, four new cases of coronavirus were reported in the country today. One case each has been reported in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi. A 3-year-old boy from Kerala is the youngest person to be tested positive for the virus in India.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has put out a list of 52 testing centres that have been designated in India by the health ministry.

Here is the list of testing centres: