53 new cases in Rajasthan, tally at 1,282

india

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 00:10 IST

Fifty-three positive cases of Covid-19 were detected in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the tally to 1,282, but no deaths were reported.

Bhilwara, which had emerged as a hotspot is free of the virus now. The last Covid-19 patient was discharged on Friday. Bhilwara had 28 cases and reported two deaths.

Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health said that 27 were reported from Bharatpur, 12 from Nagaur, five from Kota, two each from Jodhpur Ajmer and three from Jaipur. One case each was reported from Banswara and Jaisalmer.

Jaipur remains a hot spot with 498 cases, of which 343 are from Ramganj. After Jaipur, Jodhpur has the highest number of 156 cases.

Health minister Raghu Sharma said the situation in the state is under control and the state has taken all measures to prevent spread of the virus.

“We want to strengthen the health infrastructure and testing facilities in the state permanently so that we are ready for future challenges because diseases will keep coming. But if we have the infrastructure then we can tackle them better,” he said.

Sharma said he along with the chief minister held a VC with collectors, CMHOs, principals of medical colleges and other officials and have asked for suggestions to improve the infrastructure. “We want to take this opportunity to improve the CHCs, PHCs, sub-centres, district hospitals and medical colleges. We asked them to tell us what infrastructure is needed such as ventilators, ICU beds, x-ray machines, sonography machines, equipment in pathology labs so we have adequate infrastructure at the district level.”

He said the government would provide budget from any means available, from SDRF, MLA LAD or CM relief fund.

Rohit Kumar Singh said of the 1282 cases, 53 are evacuees from Iran who are housed in the Army wellness centre in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The total tests conducted in the state are 47,197 of which 39,092 have tested negative.

He said 183 people have been cured and 93 have been discharged.