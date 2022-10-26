List of trains diverted after coal-laden goods train derail in Bihar's Gurpa

The rail traffic was disrupted on Up and Down lines after wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division on Wednesday morning. No casualties have been reported in the incident that occurred at Gurpa station, according to East Central Railway.

“On 26.10.2022, 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division at 06.24 am today, resulting in disruption of rail traffic on Up and Down lines. There have been no casualties in the incident,” East Central Railway said in a bulletin on Twitter.

It added that accident relief vehicle and team of officers from Barwadih, Gaya, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Gomo, and Dhanbad have left for the site.

Several trains have been diverted to a different route while some have been partially terminated because of the disruption.

East Central Railway said in another update that 13305 Dhanbad-Dehri On Sone Intercity Express departing from Dhanbad, 13553 Asansol-Varanasi Express departing from Asansol,13546 Gaya-Asansol Express departing from Gaya, and 13545 Asansol-Gaya Express departing from Asansol have been partially terminated.

Here's the list of diverted trains:

12381 Howrah-New Delhi Express

13151 Kolkata-Jammutavi Express

12365 Patna-Ranchi Express

12319 Kolkata – Agra Cantt Express

12260 Bikaner - Sealdah Express

12988 Ajmer-Sealdah Express

12382 New Delhi-Howrah Express

13152 Jammu Tawi-Kolkata Express

12444 Anand Vihar Terminus-Haldia Express

12802 New Delhi-Puri Express

Railway has also issued helpline numbers for the convenience of passengers in view of the derailment of goods train at Gurpa under Dhanbad division.

बुलेटिन संख्या - 03



धनबाद मंडल के अंतर्गत गुरपा में मालगाड़ी के अवपथन के मद्देनजर यात्रियों की सुविधा हेतु जारी रेलवे हेल्पलाइन-



पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय जंक्शन :

● 05412-272260

● 9794849461



गया जंक्शन :

● 7070096337 — East Central Railway (@ECRlyHJP) October 26, 2022

