55-yr-old man in Noida falls to death from 17th floor while searching for mobile network in balcony: Report

A 55-year-old man died after falling from a high-rise residential building in Noida’s Sector 104, police have reportedly said. The incident took place at the ATS One Hamlet housing society, where the man was staying with his wife, as per a report. The incident took place at the ATS One Hamlet housing society. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Ajay Garg, an executive director with the Indian Oil Corporation in Delhi, NDTV reported.

Reportedly, Garg stepped out onto the balcony of his seventeenth-floor apartment after experiencing network issues on his mobile phone. He had received a call shortly after speaking to his wife and went in search of a better signal. Moments later, he fell from the building.

Residents of the society noticed Garg lying unresponsive on the ground and immediately alerted emergency services. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 110, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Preliminary findings suggest that the death occurred due to a sudden fall, the NDTV report said citing the police probe.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the housing complex and nearby areas, and family members are being questioned, it added.

Ajay Garg and his wife were originally from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Their son is currently based in Mumbai.

