57-year-old Delhi man dies during Manimahesh pilgrimage in Himachal Pradesh

A 57-year-old pilgrim from Delhi died on Saturday during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Himachal Pradesh.

The deceased has been identified as Harvinder Singh, a resident of Moti Nagar in west Delhi.

Bharmour additional district magistrate Prithi Pal Singh said Singh came on the pilgrimage with his family. “He fell sick soon after reaching the Manimahesh lake. Prima facie he died of heart attack,” said Singh.

The body is being brought to Hadsar base camp and will be handed over to family after postmortem.

The 14-day long pilgrimage to the glacier-fed Manimahesh Lake in Bharmour sub-division of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district began on Saturday.

Every year, lakhs of pilgrims trek to the oval-shaped lake, located at a height of 13,500ft above the sea level, to catch a glimpse of Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, and offer prayers.

The uphill journey starts from Hadsar, a small hamlet, which is about 12km from Bharmour town that serves as a base camp of the annual pilgrimage. The pilgrimage will end on September 6.

