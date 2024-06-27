 6 held for brutally thrashing woman in public in Meghalaya: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

6 held for brutally thrashing woman in public in Meghalaya: Police

ByDavid Laitphlang
Jun 27, 2024 07:26 PM IST

The viral video showed a woman being beaten up by a group of men armed with thick sticks who accused her of having an extra-marital affair

Shillong: The Meghalaya Police have arrested six people allegedly involved in the brutal assault of a woman in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills (WGH) after a video of several men assaulting a woman on the premises of a school surfaced on social media.

The viral video showed a woman being beaten up by a group of men armed with thick sticks (Twitter/video screengrab)
The viral video showed a woman being beaten up by a group of men armed with thick sticks (Twitter/video screengrab)

According to the police, the incident took place in Lower Teksagre under Damal Asim Police Station in Dadenggre, WGH, on Tuesday.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The viral video showed a woman being beaten up by a group of men armed with thick sticks, who accused her of having an extra-marital affair. The video further showed several people being mute spectators and not attempting to save the woman.

The police said they identified the accused by scrutinising the viral video of the incident, which was being shared on social media platforms and booked six people.

WGH superintendent of police (SP) told HT over the phone that six men have been arrested, and a case has been registered at the Tura Women Police Station.

“The accused have been booked under sections 324/326/34 IPC (Indian Penal Code), and investigation is ongoing,” the SP said.

The incident was condemned by local MLA Rupa M Marak, who also sought a detailed report in this regard. 

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / 6 held for brutally thrashing woman in public in Meghalaya: Police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On