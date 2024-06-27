6 held for brutally thrashing woman in public in Meghalaya: Police

Shillong: The Meghalaya Police have arrested six people allegedly involved in the brutal assault of a woman in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills (WGH) after a video of several men assaulting a woman on the premises of a school surfaced on social media. The viral video showed a woman being beaten up by a group of men armed with thick sticks (Twitter/video screengrab)

According to the police, the incident took place in Lower Teksagre under Damal Asim Police Station in Dadenggre, WGH, on Tuesday.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The viral video showed a woman being beaten up by a group of men armed with thick sticks, who accused her of having an extra-marital affair. The video further showed several people being mute spectators and not attempting to save the woman.

The police said they identified the accused by scrutinising the viral video of the incident, which was being shared on social media platforms and booked six people.

WGH superintendent of police (SP) told HT over the phone that six men have been arrested, and a case has been registered at the Tura Women Police Station.

“The accused have been booked under sections 324/326/34 IPC (Indian Penal Code), and investigation is ongoing,” the SP said.

The incident was condemned by local MLA Rupa M Marak, who also sought a detailed report in this regard.