6, including 2 kids, die after car falls in Uttarakhand river

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:33 IST

Six people, including two children, were killed and another child went missing after the car they were travelling in fell into a river in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Monday evening, said officials.

A rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police was on to search the missing child till the report was being filed.

The dead children were five and seven years old, officials said. And, the missing child is eight years of age.

SDRF officials said the accident happened at around 4pm near Runnwasa area of Uttarkashi district about 150km away from capital Dehradun.

“All the seven people including the driver were travelling from Uttarkashi town to Chinyalisaur area, added officials. While on the way, the driver of the car lost control causing it to fall into Bhagirathi river flowing about 400 metres down the road,” SDRF’s spokesperson, Praveen Alok, said.

“During the rescue operation, six bodies were recovered, including those of three members of the same family, who died on the spot. One child was missing and efforts are on to find him,” Alok added.

Some of the passersby informed the local police and SDRF after seeing the car falling into the river following which both reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

This was the second accident in Uttarkashi within a week.

Four people, including a two-year-old girl, were killed on Saturday while as many were seriously injured after their car fell into a gorge in Barkot area of the district.

The accident happened when the people in the car, all residents of a village in Barkot, were returning from a fair at a local temple.