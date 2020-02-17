e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 6, including 2 kids, die after car falls in Uttarakhand river

6, including 2 kids, die after car falls in Uttarakhand river

The dead children were five and seven years old, officials said. And, the missing child is eight years of age.

india Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:33 IST
Kalyan Das
Kalyan Das
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Some of the passersby informed the local police and SDRF after seeing the car falling into the river following which both reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.
Some of the passersby informed the local police and SDRF after seeing the car falling into the river following which both reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.(HT Archive)
         

Six people, including two children, were killed and another child went missing after the car they were travelling in fell into a river in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Monday evening, said officials.

A rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police was on to search the missing child till the report was being filed.

The dead children were five and seven years old, officials said. And, the missing child is eight years of age.

SDRF officials said the accident happened at around 4pm near Runnwasa area of Uttarkashi district about 150km away from capital Dehradun.

“All the seven people including the driver were travelling from Uttarkashi town to Chinyalisaur area, added officials. While on the way, the driver of the car lost control causing it to fall into Bhagirathi river flowing about 400 metres down the road,” SDRF’s spokesperson, Praveen Alok, said.

“During the rescue operation, six bodies were recovered, including those of three members of the same family, who died on the spot. One child was missing and efforts are on to find him,” Alok added.

Some of the passersby informed the local police and SDRF after seeing the car falling into the river following which both reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

This was the second accident in Uttarkashi within a week.

Four people, including a two-year-old girl, were killed on Saturday while as many were seriously injured after their car fell into a gorge in Barkot area of the district.

The accident happened when the people in the car, all residents of a village in Barkot, were returning from a fair at a local temple.

tags
top news
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Cong ready to take part in J-K rural polls if party leaders are released
Cong ready to take part in J-K rural polls if party leaders are released
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news