6 injured in CPM- BJP clashes over Manik Sarkar’s event in Tripura

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPM workers clashed twice on Monday over former Tripura chief minister and opposition leader Manik Sarkar’s political programme at Sonamura in the state’s Sepahijala district, leaving six--including four from the ruling party—injured, police said.

The first clash took place when Manik Sarkar’s convoy including two CPM legislators Shahid Chowdhury and Shyamal Chakraborty and a few supporters was stopped by BJP cadres near Dhanpur market, while it was heading to Kathalia for a party programme. An altercation soon ensued between the two sides, leaving a BJP worker injured, police added.

The second clash took place at Bashpukur, nearly three kilometres from Dhanpur, after Sarkar reached there on foot, shielded by a human barricade made up of CPM activists after police asked him to return. One CPM and four BJP workers were injured in the clash. The police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

“The situation has been brought under control,” said an officer from police headquarters, who didn’t wish to be named.

Sarkar, while addressing a rally near Kathalia block, urged party cadres and supporters to protest against political violence in the coming days. The BJP in turn said it will hold a demonstration at Kathalia market on September 8 to protest against CPM’s act of violence.

“We are not believers of violence. They will be wrong to think our activists are weak. We are ready to reply in their own language,” said youth affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury.