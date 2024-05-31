 6 Kathua transport officials suspended after 22 die in Akhnoor road accident | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

6 Kathua transport officials suspended after 22 die in Akhnoor road accident

ByHT Correspondent
May 31, 2024 09:10 PM IST

The order, issued by Jammu and Kashmir transport secretary Niraj Kumar on Friday, did not elaborate on the reasons for the inquiry against the six officials

JAMMU: A day after a bus from Uttar Pradesh met with an accident that killed 22 people, the Jammu and Kashmir’s transport department on Friday suspended six officials including a motor vehicle inspector posted in Kathua district, the gateway to Jammu district.

Rescue operation underway after a bus carrying pilgrims plunged in a gorge at Tungi Morh, in Akhnoor sub division of Jammu. (PTI FILE)
Rescue operation underway after a bus carrying pilgrims plunged in a gorge at Tungi Morh, in Akhnoor sub division of Jammu. (PTI FILE)

The government order on the suspension of the six officials also appointed Paramvir Singh, additional secretary (technical), Secretariat of Road Safety Council, to investigate charges of dereliction of duty by the six officials in the context of the deadly accident.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The order, issued by transport secretary Niraj Kumar on Friday, did not elaborate on the reasons for the inquiry against the six officials.

It is not clear if the inquiry would go into reports that the bus which veered off the Jammu-Poonch highway and rolled down a gorge on Thursday was overcrowded, a factor that may have contributed to the accident. Locals and survivors said the bus fell into the gorge while trying to negotiate a sharp bend.

Apart from the 22 people who died, another 69 were injured in the accident.

The transport department officials who have been suspended include motor vehicle inspector Ranjeev Bhasin, junior assistant Sumit Magotra, and four multi-tasking staffers Ashwani Kumar, Aman Kumar, Keshav Singh, and Rakesh Kumar.

The bus was on its way to the Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi district when the accident took place.

Jammu district commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya has also ordered a magisterial probe into the accident. “DM @justcsachin has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the cause of the tragic accident near Akhnoor today. ADM Jammu shall submit a report within 7 days,” Vaishya wrote on ‘X’, formerly Twitter. Other officers have also been tasked to provide necessary assistance.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Catch Live election results on counting day at Hindustan Times

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / 6 Kathua transport officials suspended after 22 die in Akhnoor road accident
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On