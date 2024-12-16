Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

6 killed, 7 injured as SUV collides with truck in Chhattisgarh's Balod

PTI |
Dec 16, 2024 10:04 AM IST

The accident took place late on Sunday under the Daundi police station area when the victims were returning from a family function.

Six persons were killed and seven others injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said on Monday.

The victims were natives of the Gunderdehi area in Balod. (Representative Photo)
The victims were natives of the Gunderdehi area in Balod. (Representative Photo)

The accident took place under Daundi police station area late Sunday night when the victims, natives of Gunderdehi area in the district were returning from a family function, they said.

"The vehicle collided head-on with the truck. Of the 13 occupants of the SUV, six died on the spot, while seven others suffered serious injuries," a police official here said.

The deceased have been identified as Durpat Prajapati (30), four women - Sumitra Bai Kumbhkar (50), Manisha Kumbhkar (35), Sagun Bai Kumbhkar (50) and Imla Bai (55) - and minor boy Jignesh Kumbhkar (7), he said.

The seven injured persons, including five women and a child, were shifted to a local community health centre from where they were referred to Rajnandgaon district hospital for further medication, the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On