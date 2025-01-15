6 men open fire near student’s house in Greater Noida; one suspect arrested

Noida: At least six people opened fire near the house of a 28-year-old student in Greater Noida’s Ecotech 3 area around 2 am on Tuesday, following a verbal argument over a phone call regarding insults directed at the victim’s father, police said. One suspect was arrested early Wednesday morning. Police teams have been formed to arrest the suspects (CCTV footage)

A 1.8-minute CCTV video of the incident that was shared widely on social media showed a group of people arriving outside the Kapil Nagar’s house in a Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The suspects exited the vehicle armed with rods and revolvers. The group was then seen moving to the other side of the house and firing multiple rounds.

“On the complaint of Kapil, a resident of Sadullapur in Ecotech 3, we have registered a case under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against six people, including two unidentified suspects, at the Ecotech 3 police station on Tuesday. Teams have been formed to arrest the suspects,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of central Noida , Hirdesh Katheriya.

The investigation revealed that on Monday night, Nagar had a WhatsApp call with his acquaintance, Yash Nagar, after learning that Yash had used abusive language about his father while speaking to a mutual friend, police said.

“When Kapil protested, a verbal argument broke out between them on the phone. Around 2 am on Tuesday, Yash, accompanied by Prince Besla, Happy, Sanju, and two unidentified suspects, reached Kapil’s house and fired five to six rounds while hurling abuses,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of central Noida, B.S. Veer Kumar.

Kumar added that no injuries were reported in the incident.

“We have arrested Sanju, and efforts are underway to apprehend the other suspects,” said Kumar.