6 teams formed to probe Unnao case, says UP police
Six teams have been formed to investigate the Unnao case in which two minor girls were found dead at a field on February 17 and the Superintendent Police of the district is himself monitoring these teams, the police informed.
"Six teams were formed to investigate the case. SP Unnao himself is monitoring these teams. Postmortem report has revealed several things and our investigation is heading in the right way. We hope to get a breakthrough soon," Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Lucknow range Lakshmi Singh told ANI on Friday.
Three minor girls were found lying unconscious by villagers in a field in Asoha on Wednesday. While two were declared brought dead at the hospital, the third girl is in a critical condition and being treated at a hospital in Kanpur.
Police on Thursday registered an FIR based on the complaint of family members of two girls who were found dead.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and has asked the Director-General of Police to submit a detailed report on the incident. He had directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment to the victim at government cost, according to a release by the chief minister's office.
