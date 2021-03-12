6 TMC MPs arrive at EC office in Delhi to raise concern over Nandigram incident
A delegation of six MPs of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday arrived at the Election Commission office in the national capital to raise their concern over the Nandigram incident in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries.
"Today, six TMC Member of Parliaments are meeting ECI to raise Nandigram incident issue that left Mamata Banerjee injured. They (BJP) have replaced ADG Law and Order and DG immediately after, the incident occurred. The entire responsibility now is with ECI to prove where are the lapses and why it has happened," said party leader Partha Chatterjee.
The delegation on Thursday had filed a complaint at the EC office in Kolkata over the attack and have called the incident a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take her life".
The Chief Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination earlier on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning.
She was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.
Banerjee sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.
Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (
