Home / India News / 6 workers killed in blast at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district
india news

6 workers killed in blast at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district

The blast in the reactor caused a fire in the factory. The incident took place around 3 am.
Flames and smoke rise after a blast. (Representative image- ANI)
Flames and smoke rise after a blast. (Representative image- ANI)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 10:13 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Six workers were killed in a blast which triggered a fire in a chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Monday, officials said. 

The incident took place around 3 am in the unit located in Dahej industrial area, some 235 km from Ahmedabad. The six victims were working near a reactor, which suddenly blew off during solvent distillation process, Bharuch Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said. 

"The blast in the reactor caused a fire in the factory. All the six persons working near the reactor died. The bodies were later recovered and sent for postmortem. The fire was also brought under control," she said.

No one else was injured in the incident, the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fire
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out