60 booked in Agra after flesh found at Jama Masjid sparks protest

Police in Uttar Pradesh's have reportedly filed cases against around 60 individuals following a protest outside the Jama Masjid on Friday, after some people discovered a packet of animal flesh inside the mosque. Protesters at the Jama Masjid in Agra on Friday.(HT Photo)

The protest broke out soon after Friday prayers ended, as the crowd demanded severe punishment for whoever had placed the meat in the mosque.

The police said they had to use mild force to disperse the crowd after the situation became tense.

"A case has been registered against the man who placed the piece of meat inside the mosque. Additionally, those who created disturbance outside the Jama Masjid have been booked. Around 60 people have been named in the FIR for their involvement in the protest," news agency PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police Sonam Kumar as saying.

A man named Nazruddin was accused of leaving a packet of animal meat late Thursday night inside the Jama Masjid in the Mantola area of Agra. Police cited in the PTI report said the incident was discovered the following morning, just before the weekly Friday prayers, causing disturbance among locals.

According to police officials, CCTV footage from the mosque shows Nazruddin arriving on his scooty. He was seen entering the mosque, placing the packet down, and then leaving.

In response, more than 100 police officers were deployed to the area to secure the surroundings and carry out a thorough investigation. Officers recovered the packet and sent it for forensic examination to determine its contents.

During the investigation, the scooty was traced to a nearby meat shop. After speaking with the shop owner, police were able to identify and arrest Nazruddin, a resident of the Teela Nandram area of Agra.

He was taken into custody on Friday. Officers stated that the investigation will now focus on whether Nazruddin acted alone or if others were involved, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Action to be taken under NSA

Additional Police Commissioner Sanjeev Tyagi said that action would be taken under the National Security Act (NSA). He added, "We are looking into the intent behind the act and whether more people were involved," he added.

After Friday prayers came to an end, a group of people gathered outside the mosque. They were demanding the harshest punishment possible for the man who had been caught. The situation became tense enough that law enforcement had to use some force to disperse the crowd in front of the mosque.

Security was increased in and around the Jama Masjid area. More police were brought in to patrol and prevent any further unrest.

Police officials worked to calm the situation and urged residents to avoid spreading or believing in rumours that could disturb peace in the area.