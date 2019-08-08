e-paper
60-year-old Ajmer man booked for giving triple talaq

The case was registered against the man on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife at the Dargah police station for pronouncing triple talaq.

india Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ajmer
A man has been booked for allegedly harassing and pronouncing triple talaq on his wife.
A man has been booked for allegedly harassing and pronouncing triple talaq on his wife.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
         

A 60-year-old caretaker at the Ajmer Dargah has been booked for allegedly harassing and pronouncing triple talaq on his 26-year-old wife, police said on Thursday.

The case was registered against Salimuddin on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife at the Dargah police station on Tuesday night, they said.

An FIR under Indian Penal Code section 498 A (subjecting married woman to cruelty) has initially been registered against Salimuddin and legal opinion is being sought for using the provisions of the triple talaq bill, police said.

“They got married in 2017.The woman alleged that her husband started harassing her nearly a month after the marriage. We are seeking legal opinion to use the new legislation on triple talaq in this case,” Station House Officer Hem Raj said.

The bill that criminalises instant divorce through triple talaq was recently passed by Parliament.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 15:00 IST

