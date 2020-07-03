66 IPS officers transferred in a bureaucratic reshuffle in Rajasthan

india

A day after 103 IAS officers were transferred in Rajasthan, 66 IPS officers were reshuffled on Friday, according to an order of the state personnel department.

Two director general of police (DGPs), eight additional director general of police (ADGPs), seven inspector general (IGs) of police, 13 deputy inspector general of police (DIGs) and 38 superintendents of police (SP) were among the reshuffled officers.

Senior IPS officer ML Lather, who was director general (law and order) has now been appointed the DGP (crime branch) and BL Soni, who was holding the DG (crime branch), has been appointed as DG (Jail).

Among the ADGPs, Anil Paliwal has been posted in the personnel department, Ashok Kumar Rathore in ATS and SOG, Prashakha Mathur in Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission, Biju George in vigilance department, Govind Gupta in recruitment and promotion board and Hemant Priyadarshi in reorganization and rules wing of the Rajasthan police.

Jose Mohan was appointed the commissioner of police for Jodhpur. He replaced Praful Kumar who has been appointed IG of Bikaner range and Sanjeeb Narzary was appointed IG of Bharatpur range.

Among the DIGs, Ajay Pal Lamba was appointed additional commissioner of police, crime and Rahul Prakash was appointed additional commissioner of police, law and order.

Among the district chiefs, Om Prakash was appointed SP Tonk, Mridul Kachawa as Karauli SP, Shweta Dhankar as Nagaur SP, Priti Chandra as SP Bhilwara, Ajay Singh as Jaisalmer SP, Deshmuk Paris Anil as SP Churu, Prahlad Singh Krishnia as SP Bikaner, Kesar Singh as Dholpur SP, Ram Moorty Joshi as SP Bhiwadi, Pooja Awana as SP Sirohi, Shyam Singh as SP Jalore, Manish Agarwal as SP Dausa, Alok Srivastava as Jodhpur DCP West Jodhpur and Manoj Kumar as DCP West Jaipur.