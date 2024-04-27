68% turnout as half of state votes, Mandya logs highest polling at 81%

The first of the two phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Karnataka concluded with polling across 14 constituencies on Friday, witnessing a provisional voter turnout as per the data provided in voter turnout app was 68.47%. In comparison, in 2019, these 14 seats saw a voter turnout of 64.1%. People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, in Bengaluru, on Friday. (PTI)

Among the total 28 seats in the state, voting commenced at 7 am for 14 constituencies. While the Congress is contesting all 14 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded candidates from 11 seats, and its ally Janata Dal (Secular) is contesting from Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar.

In previous 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress-JD(S) alliance secured one seat each in these 14 segments, while the BJP clinched 11 seats.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission, Mandya registered the highest voter turnout at 81.29% followed by Kolar at 77.24%.

In contrast, the turnout remained low in urban constituencies, particularly in Bengaluru. The last turnout was recorded at 53.33% in Bangalore Central, while the turnout was 52.94% in Bangalore South, and 53.66% in Bangalore North.

A Narayana, Professor at Azim Premji University’s school of policy and governance, attributed Bengaluru’s low turnout to the disconnection urban dwellers often feel with the political system and state institutions.

“It may also be because the city has a lot of people who have migrated from neighbouring districts and states, and they may have had put their names on the voters’ list in the city and in their native places. Of late, there is pressure on these people to vote in their native areas rather than in the city,” he said.

“Besides, candidates contesting in their native areas often offer special transport arrangements and other incentives, which could be another reason why there is a difference between registered voters and the voters turning up at the polling booths. Lastly, a large number of voters are now in the younger age group, and their interest in politics and elections seems to be very low,” he added.

Meanwhile, allegations of voter bribery surfaced in the Bangalore Rural constituency on the day of the elections. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy claimed that the Congress distributed gift cards worth ₹10,000 to voters in the region, a charge denied by deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar.

Kumaraswamy, who is a voter in the Bangalore Rural segment, said that gift cards were given that would allow voters to shop at Lulu Mall where Shivakumar has stakes. “Each card has a serial number and QR code. Similar cards were distributed during the Assembly election last year,” he said.

Along with the gift cards, he said laddus and ₹505 in the name of Mahadeshwara were distributed across the constituency.

“Those who tried to stop this were attacked,” he said.

“The Election Commission, which is spineless, has taken no action. They might as well shut the shop. Or else, they should simply legalise cash-for-votes,” Kumaraswamy said.

Denying the accusation, Shivakumar said the JD(S) and the BJP were luring voters with their own cards.

“Shall I show you what JD(S) and BJP are distributing? Kumaraswamy, Munirathna and everyone else are distributing...what we’re giving is our guarantee cards,” he said.“Kumaraswamy, like a coward, went to Mandya. He could have contested (in Bangalore Rural) instead of fielding an innocent person.”

In an isolated case of violence, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were destroyed at a polling station in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagara Lok Sabha constituency on Friday during a clash between two groups over voting in this Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission said.

The state has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The second phase of polling in the remaining 14 seats is on May 7.