6th mega Covid-19 vaccine camp in Tamil Nadu on October 23; to be held in 50,000 vaccination centres

Continuing with its trend of conducting mega camps for Covid-19 vaccination, the Tamil Nadu government has said that the sixth such camp would be held across the state on Saturday (October 23) with the aim of boosting the vaccinations in the state. The camp would be held in 50,000 vaccination centres, state health minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said.

“The 6th ‘Mega Vaccine Camp’ is scheduled to be held at 50,000 centers under the guidance of the Hon'ble Chief Minister (MK Stalin),” Subramanian tweeted. “Nearly, 30.43 lakh beneficiaries will be administered the second dose in the sixth mega camp,” news agency PTI quoted the minister as saying earlier on October 18.

Meanwhile, the state has so far held five mega vaccination camps, which the government has claimed is being used not only to improve the vaccination rate but also to create awareness among the public. Earlier in September, TN chief minister MK Stalin had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi noting that conducting such camps at regular intervals, in addition to the daily vaccinations, would help in increasing the vaccine coverage among the eligible population in the state.

Also read | ‘Covid-19 vaccine a shield, but can’t let our guard down': PM on 1 billion doses

More than 2.8 million people received the vaccine during the first camp and the count was above 1.6 million people during the second camp. The third and fourth camps saw over 2.4 million people and over 1.7 million people receiving the jabs respectively. Another 2.2 million beneficiaries were jabbed during the fifth camp, held on October 10.

What changes this time ?

The state government has decided to conduct the vaccine camp on Saturday this time, a deviation from all the previous camps that were held on Sundays.

Subramanian said that the move is intended to ensure the participation of people who have been avoiding the Sunday camps. He said some people preferred the consumption of alcohol and meat on Sundays and have been avoiding the vaccination drives.

“This time, the sixth mega COVID-19 vaccination camp will be held on October 23 instead of on the next day as those preferring meat or alcohol on Sundays have been avoiding the drive, as they are under a false impression that vaccine should not be taken due to the intake of non-vegetarian food or alcohol,” news agency PTI quoted the minister as saying. “But, this is not so. Anyway, the camp will be advanced to Saturday to ensure those avoiding it for some reason come and get the shots without fail,” he added.

So far, 67% of the population have been administered at least one dose in the state while 25% have been fully vaccinated. On Thursday, 1,164 new Covid-19 cases and 20 more fatalities. As of 7am on Friday, 54,345,766 doses of the vaccine have been administered in TN, the Union health ministry’s data showed.

(With agency inputs)