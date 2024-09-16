7 engineering students expelled from Odisha college hostel for ‘cooking beef’: Report

Seven students at Parala Maharaja Engineering College in Odisha's Berhampur were expelled from their hostel for allegedly cooking beef, which led to rising tensions and the deployment of extra police personnel at the college premises. Seven students at Parala Maharaja Engineering College in Odisha's Berhampur were expelled from their hostel for allegedly cooking beef. (Pic for representation)

The dean of students' welfare announced on Thursday through a notification that the expulsions were due to the students' involvement in 'restricted activities' that contravened the “rules and code of conduct of the Hall of Residence,” The Indian Express reported.

However, there was no official comment on what these restricted activities entailed. Quoting sources, the report also mentioned that a fine of ₹2,000 was imposed on one of the expelled students.

The students were said to have ‘cooked beef’ in the hostel on Wednesday night. Subsequently, another group of boarders reported the incident to the dean.

“As a diverse community, we understand the importance of respecting the values and beliefs of all students. This incident (the alleged cooking of beef) has caused unrest and discomfort, leading to tense atmosphere. I kindly request strict action to be taken against the boarders involved in the incident,” read the complaint.

Members of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad also visited the college and met with the principal, demanding stringent action against the students.

The college authorities conducted an inquiry into the allegations following a complaint from a group of boarders. The inquiry revealed that the boarders had engaged in certain restricted activities within the college premises, which led to their expulsion.

Earlier this month, a viral video had surfaced showing a school principal in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha allegedly “expelling” a seven-year-old student for bringing “non-veg” food (biryani) to school.

The principal was also seen making derogatory remarks as the student's mother questioned the reason for her child's expulsion.

Following the public backlash, Sudhir Kumar, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Amroha announced that the basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) and district inspector of schools have been instructed to investigate the matter.