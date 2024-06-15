Madhya Pradesh: Homes of 11 demolish after cops find ‘beef’ in their refrigerators

Homes built on government land by 11 people were razed in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh, police officials told PTI on Saturday. The action was taken as part of crackdown on illegal beef trade in the state.



According to the report, a tip-off was received about large number of cows being held captive for slaughter in Bhainwahi area in Nainpur.



“A team was rushed there and we found 150 cows tied in the backyards of the accused. Cow meat was recovered from the refrigerators in the homes of all the11 accused. We also found animal fat, cattle skin and bones, which were stuffed in a room,” Rajat Saklecha, superintendent of police (SP), told PTI.



The police official said that the local government veterinary doctor confirmed that the seized meat is beef.



"We have also sent samples to Hyderabad for secondary DNA analysis. The houses of the11 accused were demolished as they were on government land," the SP added.



According to the Mandla SP, a first information report was registered on Friday night after the recovery of cows and beef. An accused has been arrest while hunt for remaining 10 is underway.



"The 150 cows have been sent to a cattle shelter. Bhainswahi area had become a hub of cow smuggling for some time now. Cow slaughter in MP is punishable with a jail term of seven years," the police official added.



In another development, Jaora town in the state's Ratlam district remained tense after body parts of a bovine animal were found thrown at the premises of a local temple, PTI reported.



Hindu outfits staged a protest over the incident that occurred at the Jaagnath Mahadev temple in the town in the wee hours of Friday, and the police lobbed teargas shells and lathi-charged the protesters to bring the situation under control, eyewitnesses said.

