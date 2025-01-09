7 government officials among 8 booked as Lokayukta searches 38 locations

The Karnataka Lokayukta on Wednesday filed cases against eight government officials across the state for amassing disproportionate assets of worth ₹21.05 crore, including cash, gold, and immovable assets, which was far beyond their known sources of income. The raids were conducted in districts including Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Bidar, Belagavi, Tumkur, Gadag, Bellary, and Raichur (File photo)

Lokayukta SP KP Anjali said: “Simultaneous raids were carried out at 38 locations, including the residences and offices of the accused, based on complaints from the public about corruption. The findings exposed significant discrepancies in asset declarations and that cases have been registered at respective district Lokayukta offices. Investigations are underway, but no arrests have been made so far.”

She further said that among the officials under scrutiny, M Shobha, joint commissioner for transport department in Bengaluru, was found to possess properties worth ₹3.09 crore. “Her assets include residential properties, agricultural land, cash, gold jewelry, vehicles, and bank deposits. SN Umesh, a taluk health officer in Chikkamagaluru, had assets valued at ₹1.25 crore, including plots, agricultural land, vehicles, and gold ornaments. Ravindra Metre, an assistant executive engineer in Bidar, was found to own properties worth ₹2.25 crore,” she said.

In Belagavi, Prakash Sridhar Gaikwad, a tahsildar, was discovered to control assets estimated at ₹4.41 crore. S Raju, a retired regional transport officer (RTO) from Tumkur, reportedly held properties worth ₹5.02 crore, while Huchchappa, an assistant executive engineer in Gadag, was found with properties worth ₹1.68 crore.

The raids, conducted in districts including Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Bidar, Belagavi, Tumkur, Gadag, Bellary, and Raichur, were part of a coordinated effort to address complaints of corruption, the SP said, adding that the investigating officers are now focusing on tracing the sources of the seized assets and determining the extent of legal violations.