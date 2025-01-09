Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

7 government officials among 8 booked as Lokayukta searches 38 locations

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Jan 09, 2025 07:48 AM IST

The Karnataka Lokayukta on Wednesday filed cases against eight government officials across the state for amassing disproportionate assets of worth ₹21.05 crore

The Karnataka Lokayukta on Wednesday filed cases against eight government officials across the state for amassing disproportionate assets of worth 21.05 crore, including cash, gold, and immovable assets, which was far beyond their known sources of income.

The raids were conducted in districts including Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Bidar, Belagavi, Tumkur, Gadag, Bellary, and Raichur (File photo)
The raids were conducted in districts including Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Bidar, Belagavi, Tumkur, Gadag, Bellary, and Raichur (File photo)

Lokayukta SP KP Anjali said: “Simultaneous raids were carried out at 38 locations, including the residences and offices of the accused, based on complaints from the public about corruption. The findings exposed significant discrepancies in asset declarations and that cases have been registered at respective district Lokayukta offices. Investigations are underway, but no arrests have been made so far.”

She further said that among the officials under scrutiny, M Shobha, joint commissioner for transport department in Bengaluru, was found to possess properties worth 3.09 crore. “Her assets include residential properties, agricultural land, cash, gold jewelry, vehicles, and bank deposits. SN Umesh, a taluk health officer in Chikkamagaluru, had assets valued at 1.25 crore, including plots, agricultural land, vehicles, and gold ornaments. Ravindra Metre, an assistant executive engineer in Bidar, was found to own properties worth 2.25 crore,” she said.

In Belagavi, Prakash Sridhar Gaikwad, a tahsildar, was discovered to control assets estimated at 4.41 crore. S Raju, a retired regional transport officer (RTO) from Tumkur, reportedly held properties worth 5.02 crore, while Huchchappa, an assistant executive engineer in Gadag, was found with properties worth 1.68 crore.

The raids, conducted in districts including Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Bidar, Belagavi, Tumkur, Gadag, Bellary, and Raichur, were part of a coordinated effort to address complaints of corruption, the SP said, adding that the investigating officers are now focusing on tracing the sources of the seized assets and determining the extent of legal violations.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On