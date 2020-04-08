7 Japanese sent back from Jamshedpur during Covid-19 lockdown after request from Japan

india

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 09:27 IST

Seven Japanese nationals working in a private company in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur were sent back to their home country by a special chartered flight on Tuesday after request from Japan during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We sent seven Japanese citizens for Delhi on board a chartered flight at Sonari Aerodrome here today. They were working here with some Tata Group Companies and staying here for past 8-9 months. This was done as per the recommendation of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and approval of Civil Aviation Ministry,” Ravishankar Shukla, East Singhbhum district deputy commissioner, told HT on Tuesday.

India too has been evacuating its citizens from various countries like China, Iran, Italy, Spain, Germany, UK and other Southeast Asian countries since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Shukla said that MEA had sent a list of Japanese nationals staying in Jamshedpur and other cities and states, recommending the respective district administrations to arrange for their safe evacuation. The recommendation from MEA came after a request from the Japanese mission in Delhi for sending their citizens back to their home country in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

“The only condition was that none of such foreigners should have symptoms of coronavirus infection. We got all the seven Japanese citizens thoroughly checked by the doctors here and no symptoms of Covid-19 were found in any of them. Subsequently, they were sent to Delhi on a chartered flight arranged by Japanese mission in India. From Delhi, another chartered Japanese flight will take them home,” Shukla said, adding that more such Japanese citizens would reach Delhi from Surat, Rajasthan and other states.

As per available information, four of the seven Japanese citizens evacuated from Jamshedpur worked in a Tata Steel-Nippon Steel joint venture company, two in Tata Refractories and the other Japanese citizen was supervising the overall operation of Nippon Steel in Jamshedpur.