Tamil Nadu blast: 7 killed in firecracker explosion in Sivakasi

Seven workers, including five women, were killed while three others sustained injuries in a blast at a fireworks-manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi on Thursday. The incident unfolded in the town of Sivakasi, renowned as India's fireworks hub, when fire engulfed a private firecracker manufacturing unit located at Sengamalapatti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. Police and fire service personnel rushed the injured to the government hospital in Sivakasi. (Representational Image / PTI)

Police and fire service personnel rushed to the scene to initiate rescue operations and evacuated the injured to the government hospital.

According to a senior police official, the condition of one of the injured individuals is reported to be critical.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Reports suggest that around ten workers were present at the manufacturing unit at the time of the explosion.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates