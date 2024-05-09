 Tamil Nadu blast: 7 killed in firecracker explosion in Sivakasi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tamil Nadu blast: 7 killed in firecracker explosion in Sivakasi

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2024 05:42 PM IST

Tamil Nadu blast: Police and fire service personnel rushed the injured to the government hospital in Sivakasi.

Seven workers, including five women, were killed while three others sustained injuries in a blast at a fireworks-manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi on Thursday. The incident unfolded in the town of Sivakasi, renowned as India's fireworks hub, when fire engulfed a private firecracker manufacturing unit located at Sengamalapatti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district.

Police and fire service personnel rushed the injured to the government hospital in Sivakasi. (Representational Image / PTI)
Police and fire service personnel rushed the injured to the government hospital in Sivakasi. (Representational Image / PTI)

Police and fire service personnel rushed to the scene to initiate rescue operations and evacuated the injured to the government hospital.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to a senior police official, the condition of one of the injured individuals is reported to be critical.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Reports suggest that around ten workers were present at the manufacturing unit at the time of the explosion.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Tamil Nadu blast: 7 killed in firecracker explosion in Sivakasi

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On