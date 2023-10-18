News / India News / 14 dead in two fire cracker unit accidents in Tamil Nadu

14 dead in two fire cracker unit accidents in Tamil Nadu

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 18, 2023 04:31 AM IST

Chief minister MK Stain announced a compensation of ₹3 lakh to the family of each of the deceased and ₹1 lakh to those who were injured

Chennai: At least 14 people died in explosions in two firecracker factories in Sivakasi area in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday evening, police said.

This is the third major accident at firecracker units in October, as work is picking up pace ahead of Diwali in November. The 100-year-old fireworks industry in Sivakasi accounts for about 90% of fireworks made in India. (PTI)
The first explosion occurred at the Rengapalayam village near Srivilliputhur around 2.30pm, killing 13 workers. A preliminary inquiry found that the factory stocked the firecrackers in a room without obtaining necessary permission.

“The firecrackers suddenly exploded, killing 13 of the 15 people who were at the spot,” an official said, on condition of anonymity. The injured were admitted at a local government hospital and were undergoing treatment.

Police were able to identify only eight bodies till Tuesday evening.

The owner had been running the firecracker unit with a license from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization, but didn’t have permission to store and pack in the same place, the official said. “The owner has been arrested and his license has been suspended,” the official added.

The second accident was at Kitchanaickenpatti village, where one worker died while mixing chemicals. This was also a licensed unit. The two factories were not close.

Chief minister MK Stain announced a compensation of 3 lakh to the family of each of the deceased and 1 lakh to those who were injured. The district’s revenue officials will be conducting a detailed enquiry into the two accidents and submit a report to higher authorities.

This is the third major accident at firecracker units in October, as work is picking up pace ahead of Diwali in November. The 100-year-old fireworks industry in Sivakasi accounts for about 90% of fireworks made in India.

Wednesday, October 18, 2023
