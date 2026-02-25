Security was heightened in Karnataka’s Urugadur area near Shivamogga on Tuesday after a 16-year-old student died following an assault by a group of minors outside a government school, police said. 7 minors held for murder of 16-year-old boy

Seven boys, all residents of the same locality, have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The deceased, a Class 10 student of the Government High School at Uragadooru, had stayed back on campus to attend a special class for board examination preparation. While returning home in the evening, he was confronted by a group of boys from his neighbourhood. According to investigators, the dispute stemmed from an argument linked to a recent cricket match played in the locality.

Police said the teenager saw one of his friends being beaten and stepped in to intervene. The group then allegedly turned on him and assaulted him repeatedly. He sustained multiple blows and collapsed shortly afterwards. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The friend he had tried to help survived and remains under medical care.

Superintendent of police B Nikhil said preliminary findings suggested the violence erupted suddenly. “Preliminary investigation suggested that as the boy was returning home, an argument was going on over a cricket match played in the area recently. As one of his friends was being assaulted, he intervened, and he also suffered blows. He collapsed and died later,” he said.

The incident triggered tension in the area, prompting the district administration to deploy additional police personnel in Urugadur and other parts of Shivamogga.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah condemned the killing and announced a compensation of ₹15 lakh for the victim’s family, promising strict legal action. “I strongly condemn the brutal murder of a school student who was assaulted in Urugadur, near Shivamogga city,” he said.