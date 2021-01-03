e-paper
Home / India News / 7 more Covid-19 patients die in Uttarakhand, state reports 263 new cases

7 more Covid-19 patients die in Uttarakhand, state reports 263 new cases

On Saturday, 463 Covid-19 positive people recovered and were discharged from hospitals in different districts of the state with the maximum of 186 from Dehradun district.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 01:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
According to the health bulletin issued on Saturday, a maximum of 73 cases were reported from Dehradun district. Almora and Champawat districts reported at least four cases each on Saturday.
According to the health bulletin issued on Saturday, a maximum of 73 cases were reported from Dehradun district. Almora and Champawat districts reported at least four cases each on Saturday. (HT PHOTO.)
         

Uttarakhand on Saturday reported 263 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 91,544.

Seven more Covid-19 patients also died in the state, taking the death toll to 1522.

Out of 91,544 people who have tested positive so far, a total of 84,461 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 92.26%. The positivity rate in the state now stands at 5.07% and death rate at 1.66%.

On Saturday, 463 Covid-19 positive people recovered and were discharged from hospitals in different districts of the state with the maximum of 186 from Dehradun district.

According to the health bulletin issued on Saturday, a maximum of 73 cases were reported from Dehradun district. Almora and Champawat districts reported at least four cases each on Saturday.

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum of 27,470 Covid-19 cases followed by Haridwar (13,440), Nainital (11,476) and US Nagar (11,150).

The state health department has so far tested 18.05 lakh people of which results of over 11,400 are pending.

Uttarakhand at present has a total of 22 containment zones with a maximum of eight such zones in Nainital district.

