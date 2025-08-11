Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
7 people duped of 92 lakh on pretext of getting govt jobs in Kanpur

Published on: Aug 11, 2025 05:33 am IST

According to the FIR, complainant Prithviraj Goswami was promised a position in the high court for his brother by Sanjay Kumar in return for ₹15 lakh.

Police in Gomti Nagar have registered a case against a Kanpur resident for allegedly cheating seven people of 92.49 lakh by promising them government jobs, including positions in a high court, and issuing fake appointment letters and ID cards. The FIR was lodged on the orders of the court after police initially took no action on the victims’ complaint.

The FIR was lodged on the orders of the court after police initially took no action on the victims’ complaint.(Representational)
According to the FIR, complainant Prithviraj Goswami, who hails from Bihar’s Gaya and lives here, was promised a position in the high court for his brother by Sanjay Kumar in return for 15 lakh.

The FIR was registered under multiple BNS sections including 319(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 352 and 351(3) on Friday.

Prithviraj paid the amount and later introduced Mukesh Kumar, Rajiv Kumar, Ajay Kumar, two individuals named Virendra Kumar, and Vikram Kumar, all of whom hail from Bihar, to Sanjay. The accused allegedly collected 82 lakh in cash and around 10.49 lakh from online transactions from them.

Police said Sanjay gave fake joining letters and identity cards to the victims. The fraud was exposed when the candidates went to join duty and found that the documents were forged. After the court’s directive, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. Station House Officer (Gomti Nagar) Brajesh Chandra Tiwari was unavailable for comment.

Sanjay had not yet been arrested when this report was filed.

Follow Us On