7-year-old assaulted by mother’s partner dies

A seven-year-old boy who had been battling for life at a hospital near here after being brutally assaulted by his mother’s partner a week ago, succumbed to his injuries Saturday, doctors said.

Doctors at the private medical college hospital at Kolenchery said the boy, who was on ventilator support,stopped responding to medicines and his heartbeat stopped at 11.30 am.

On learning of the child’s death, leaders of political parties and members of the public reached the hospital to pay their last respects to the boy.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala assembly Ramesh Chennithala and candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls also visited the hospital.

Police booked the accused Arun Anand (36), arrested soon after the killing, under Section 302 of the IPC.

