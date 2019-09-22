70 IAS officers, including 10 DCs, transferred in Rajasthan

india

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 14:19 IST

The Rajasthan government transferred 70 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers late on Saturday, according to an order posted on the website of the department of personnel.

This included collectors of 10 districts in the state.

Ravi Shankar Srivastava has been posted as chairperson of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) and Alok, who uses one name, as its managing director.

Abhay Kumar has been made the principal secretary of planning, information and technology, and information and public relations departments. Neeraj K Pavan has been made the commissioner of information and public relations besides being the registrar of cooperative societies.

Naresh Pal Gangwar is the new agriculture principal secretary and Kunji Lal Meena has replaced him as the energy secretary, besides being the chairperson of Jaipur discom.

Dinesh Kumar, who returned from a central deputation a couple of months ago and was awaiting posting, has been posted as the secretary of mines and petroleum department. The director of mines and geology department has also been changed. Gaurav Goyal has replaced Jitendra Kumar Upadhyay.

Vaibhav Galriya is the new principal secretary of the medical education department and Manju Rajpal is secretary of the school education department.

The reshuffle also included new collectors in Bharatpur, Kota, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Tonk, Karauli, Sikar and Dholpur.

The new collectors are: Joga Ram of Bharatpur, Alok Ranjan of Dungarpur, OP Kasera of Kota, Anupama Jorwal of Pratapgarh, Antar Singh Nehra of Banswara, Chetan Ram Deora of Chittorgarh, Kishore Kumar Sharma of Tonk, Mohan Lal Yadav of Karauli, Yagya Mitra Singhdeo of Sikar, and Rakesh Kumar Jaiswal of Dholpur.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 14:19 IST