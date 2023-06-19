Home / India News / 70 injured after collision between two buses in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district

70 injured after collision between two buses in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 19, 2023 02:24 PM IST

The injured have been taken to Cuddalore government hospital.

Around 70 people have been injured in a collision between two private buses in Melpattampakkam of Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Monday, police said.

Visuals from the accident spot in Tamil Nadu.(ANI)
Visuals from the accident spot in Tamil Nadu.(ANI)

The injured have been taken to Cuddalore government hospital, police added.

Further details are awaited.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu bus accident
tamil nadu bus accident
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out