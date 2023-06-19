70 injured after collision between two buses in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district
ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 19, 2023 02:24 PM IST
The injured have been taken to Cuddalore government hospital.
Around 70 people have been injured in a collision between two private buses in Melpattampakkam of Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Monday, police said.
The injured have been taken to Cuddalore government hospital, police added.
Further details are awaited.
