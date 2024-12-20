Bengaluru: The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has sent a controversial notice to the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, demanding payment of an electricity bill amounting to ₹70,31,438. The bill, which pertains to electricity usage for a government irrigation project, has sparked widespread debate over the financial burden being placed on the mutt. ₹ 70 lakh electricity bill notice to Siddaganga mutt stokes row

The electricity charges are linked to the water supply project involving a pipeline that transfers water from Honnenahalli Lake to Devarayapatna Lake. This project, aimed at providing water to villages including Siddaganga Mutt, was designed to benefit areas such as Devarayapatna, Madanayakanahalli, and Kundur. However, only trial water releases have taken place so far, with water distribution to the villages still pending.

KIADB’s notice to the mutt stated that the electricity bill for the period between October 31, 2023, and March 2, 2024, was incurred during the trial phase of the water supply and must be paid by the mutt, which benefits from the project. Despite the government initiative behind the pipeline, KIADB has cited financial difficulties and requested the mutt to cover the bill.

In response, the management of Siddaganga Mutt has expressed surprise and concern. On April 15, the mutt sent a letter to KIADB stating that as the project was a government initiative, it should not bear the cost of the electricity bill. However, despite this, KIADB has not taken further action in the past eight months, with officials only verbally urging the mutt to settle the bill.

Siddalinga Swamiji, the head of Siddaganga Mutt, stated, “It is natural to impose water usage charges, but asking us to pay the entire electricity bill for filling the lake is surprising.”

The issue has quickly gained traction among political figures, with opposition parties criticizing the move. BJP MLC C.T. Ravi strongly condemned the notice, highlighting the charitable activities of the mutt, including providing free education and food to thousands of students.

“There is a tradition of supporting mutts in Karnataka. But what situation has the government come to in taking away from the mutt? This is not what our tradition stands for,” said Ravi. “Many mutts are providing free meals and education. Are these people now becoming beggars?”

Ravi called on the government to withdraw the notice and take action against the official responsible.

In response to the growing public outcry, Karnataka’s Large Industries Minister M.B. Patil assured that the notice would be withdrawn. “We will withdraw the notice issued to Siddaganga Mutt. If any mistakes are found by the officials, we will take action against them,” Patil stated.

Patil also expressed his respect for the mutt, emphasizing that water from the lakes under KIADB’s jurisdiction could be used freely by the mutt. “There is immense respect for Siddaganga Mutt. If the notice was issued without proper reason for water usage, we will suspend the officer,” he added.