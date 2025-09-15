Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
70 people shifted from Pune villages amid heavy rain in the area

PTI |
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 03:25 pm IST

There was no report of any casualty, fire brigade officials from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) said.

Nearly 70 persons were evacuated from a village in Maharashtra's Pune district after midnight on Monday as heavy rains inundated some areas, officials said.

Pune city and other parts of the district witnessed heavy rains from late Sunday night.(PTI)

Pune city and other parts of the district witnessed heavy rains from late Sunday night.

"After receiving a call about inundation in some areas of Theur village, a team of PMRDA's fire department and disaster management was dispatched. Heavy rains led to the inundation as a drain carrying the water was narrow in some places, causing the spillover. As a precaution, we evacuated 60 to 70 persons from some houses and took them to safety," fire officer Vijay Maharaj said.

Water receded in the morning, and the situation was returning to normal, he said.

Meanwhile, several schools in the Hadapsar area of the district declared a holiday on Monday due to the heavy rains.

The Lohegaon observatory in Pune city recorded 129.2 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

