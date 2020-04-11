e-paper
Indian man, 70, stuck in Dubai due to Covid-19 lockdown dies of heart attack

A retired college professor from India, who was visiting his daughter in the UAE but could not travel back following flight suspensions due to the coronavirus outbreak, died of heart attack, his family said on Saturday.

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 15:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dubai
M Sreekumar, 70, and his wife Sreekumari from Kerala, were visiting their daughter Sreeja, a teacher in Sharjah.
M Sreekumar, 70, and his wife Sreekumari from Kerala, were visiting their daughter Sreeja, a teacher in Sharjah.
         

A retired college professor from India, who was visiting his daughter in the UAE but could not travel back following flight suspensions due to the coronavirus outbreak, died of heart attack, his family said on Saturday.

M Sreekumar, 70, and his wife Sreekumari from Kerala, were visiting their daughter Sreeja, a teacher in Sharjah. They were to return to Kerala on Saturday but that was not possible as the flights were suspended, the Gulf News reported.

Sreekumar, a statistics professor, had retired from Maharajas College in Ernakulam in Kerala.

“He suffered a chest pain on Thursday and was rushed to a private hospital in Sharjah. It was an acute heart attack and he passed away this morning,” the relative said.

“Unfortunately, we cannot fly his body to Kerala at this point of time. So, the family has decided to cremate him in Sharjah,” a relative was quoted as saying.

