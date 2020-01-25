PM Modi congratulates Padma awardees
71st Republic Day: The prime minister said the awardees include “extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity”.india Updated: Jan 25, 2020 21:27 IST
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Padma awardees, saying they include extraordinary people.
“Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards,” he tweeted.
The prime minister said the awardees include “extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity”.
