72% voter turnout in Vellore Lok Sabha election

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 03:08 IST

After a high voltage campaign between the traditional rivals, ruling AIADMK and the principal opposition DMK, as well as the Tamil nationalist party, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Vellore Lok Sabha constituency recorded 62.94% polling on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahu said the polling in the constituency, held amid tight security, was peaceful and 62.94% was recorded by 5 pm.

Both the AIADMK and the DMK are locking horns, with the former making a determined attempt to stop the latter’s juggernaut rolling further. While the AIADMK had fielded education baron, AC Shanmugham, the DMK has fielded a green horn, Kathir Anand, son of party local strap and former minister Durai Murugan.

The NTK of film maker Seeman too is in the fray with many young volunteers from the IT industry campaigning for the party. The Makkal Naadhi Maiam (MNM) of actor Kamal Hassan and the Amma Makkal Munntera Kazhagam (AMMK) of TTV Dhinakaran have opted out from contesting the election.

Muslims account for a substantial chunk of the more than 14.32 lakh electorate of the constituency. And the DMK has an edge in consolidating the minority votes by raising the issue of triple talaq, NIA targeting Muslims besides the draft national education policy, thereby putting the AIADMK on the defensive.

Both the Dravidian majors have promised to bring new industries besides assuring enhanced welfare measures.

While Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and Deputy CM, O Panneerselvam carried out the campaign for the AIADMK, most of their cabinet colleagues also sweated it out. For the DMK, party president MK Stalin and his son and newly anointed party youth wing chief, Udhayanidhi, shouldered the campaign.

“Polling was held at a total of 1553 booths across the six assembly segments in the constituency with 7500 personnel and 3752 EVMs. For security, 20 companies of paramilitary personnel were deployed apart from a 5000-strong contingent of the state police headed by an Inspector General,” Sahu told the media.

Earlier in April, election to Vellore was cancelled following charges of large scale bribing of voters and seizure of cash to the tune of Rs 11 crore from the premises of a DMK functionary. In the election to the remaining 38 constituencies, the DMK and its allies have won 37 with the AIADMK managing to retain only Theni seat.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 03:07 IST