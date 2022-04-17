Home / India News / 72-year-old Chhattisgarh man passes away in Puri’s Jagannath Temple
72-year-old Chhattisgarh man passes away in Puri’s Jagannath Temple

Temple officials said Murti, 72, had come to Puri with his family to see the deities. He was sitting on the stairs in front of Bimala temple after completing a darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, when he suddenly collapsed.
Published on Apr 17, 2022 05:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 72-year-old man from Chhattisgarh who had come to visit the Jagannath temple in Puri passed away moments after he had a darshan of the three deities in the temple on Sunday morning.

He was rushed to the district headquarter hospital 2 km away where he was declared brought dead. “We had come to the temple at around 10 am. We do not know anything much as his health condition was good. But he collapsed inside the temple complex,” said a family member of the deceased.

