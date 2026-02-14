Kerala woman, 73, blocks scooter from riding on footpath, honoured | Watch

In visuals circulating on social media, the woman is seen confronting scooter rider driving on the footpath and making him move back onto the road.

Soon after the visuals surfaced online, officials from the MVD arrived at Prabhavathi Amma’s residence and honoured her with a traditional shawl.

A 73-year-old woman was honoured by the Kerala motor vehicles department (MVD) on Saturday for confronting a traffic violator near Erangipalam bypass in Kozhikode recently. Visuals of the scene, which show the woman stopping a scooty rider from misusing the footpath, have now gone viral on social media.

After the video went viral, she received massive praise and appreciation on social media, which led Kerala’s MVD to honour her at her residence.

Speaking about the incident, Prabhavathi said she was heading to a shop when she noticed the rider coming towards her on the footpath.

"He told me to make way for him, and I asked where I should go? Should I walk on the road? I told him the footpath is meant for pedestrians and the road is for two-wheelers.

"So, he asked me whether I was teaching him the law," she told PTI Videos.