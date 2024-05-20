75 women rescued from Kuki militants after 2-hour gunfight in Manipur

In a nearly two-hour gunfight, the Army and Assam Rifles rescued 75 Meitei women from an attack by Kuki militants on Friday night, according to officials familiar with the matter. 75 women rescued from Kuki militants after 2-hour gunfight

The women, unaware of the approaching militants, were Meira Paibis (women activists) standing guard at night in the Wariocing area of Bishnupur district, bordering the foothills of Kangpokpi district.

“At around 10:30 p.m., our night vision thermal cameras detected militant movement in the foothills, approaching the women guarding their villages on the road in the buffer zone,” said an Assam Rifles official, adding that the militants had reached within 500 meters of the women.

This incident marks the first major gunfight in nearly three weeks, with the last reported killing in ethnic clashes occurring on April 28.

The ongoing ethnic hostilities have led Meiteis, primarily residing in the Imphal valley plains, and Kukis, predominantly living in the hills, to withdraw to their respective strongholds. Security forces have established buffer zones, camps, and posts on highways in border districts in response.

Ethnic tensions between the two sides boiled over on May 3, 2023, plunging Manipur into a state of lawlessness as the divides grew into irreconcilable cleavages. At least 225 people have been killed and 50,000 people displaced, while armed militia prowl the streets.

Late on Friday, as militants advanced, security forces blew a hooter to deter them, but they continued firing towards the villages and women. Village volunteers from Meitei villages returned fire, resulting in a gunfight with the 75 unarmed women guards trapped in between, the official quoted above said.

Security forces mobilised and reached the ground amid the crossfire. They chased back armed groups in the valley, fired 81 mm mortars towards the foothills to deter them, and worked with village heads to create a safe route for the women.

“A team first chased back the armed groups in the valley. Another team started firing 81mm mortars towards the foothills. A third team went inside the by lanes of the Meitei villages and roped in village heads to prepare a safe route because armed groups on this side too could mistake security forces and fire at them,” said the Assam Rifles officer, asking not to be named.

By 12:30 am, the forces managed to escort the 75 women to safety in Leimaram, with militants fleeing back to the hills by 1am.

Several houses were damaged due to the gunfight. However, no injuries have been reported due to the exchange of fire.

Manipur police have not yet issued a statement. The Assam Rifles, in a statement on Sunday, said, “The Army and Assam Rifles safely led the rescue and evacuation of around 75 Meira Paibis during an attack by armed miscreants. The security forces repelled the misadventurism by bringing down heavy fire and saving lives of villagers in Uyok. The Indian Army and Assam Rifles continue staying steadfast in their resolve to bring normalcy in Manipur and maintaining law & order.”

An officer who supervised the operation noted that the women’s proximity to the buffer zone at the foothills might have prompted the militants to launch a night attack. The area remains peaceful, with heavy security presence following the incident.