75 years of freedom: Kejriwal to inaugurate 75 weeks of celebrations tomorrow

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the ‘Freedom@75’ programme of the Delhi government on Friday as part of commemorating the 75 years of independence of the country through 75 weeks of celebrations. The programme will take place at Central Park in Connaught Place on March 12 at 6pm, the chief minister informed on Thursday.

“Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal will address 'Freedom@75' program of the Delhi govt. The program will be held at Central Park, Connaught Place on Friday, March 12 at 6 PM, and will commence 75 weeks of celebrations to mark India's 75th year of independence,” the chief minister’s office tweeted.

Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal will address 'Freedom@75' program of the Delhi govt. The program will be held at Central Park, Connaught Place on Friday, March 12 at 6 PM, and will commence 75 weeks of celebrations to mark India's 75th year of independence. — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) March 11, 2021

The 75 weeks of celebrations of 75 years of Independence begins from March 12 as it marks the day of the beginning of Dandi March by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930.

The government of India will also be inaugurating curtain-raiser activities of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ or India@75 on Friday, 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the ‘Padyatra’ or Freedom March from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad, the place from where Mahatma Gandhi began the salt march to protest against the salt tax imposed by the Britishers.

Last week, the Delhi government had announced special initiatives during its budget presentation to mark the 75 years of independence of the country. The ₹69,000-crore budget of the national Capital has earmarked ₹10 crore each for the programmes and events on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and the architect of the Constitution, BR Ambedkar.

The budget that is based on the theme of patriotism plans to have cultural events that will showcase the history of Delhi and the role of the city in the freedom movement.

Also Read | Vaccine Initiative, cooperation on key supply chains on 1st Quad Summit agenda

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia while presenting the budget also said that the government plans to install 500 tricolours all over the city.

August 15 of next year will mark 75 years of freedom of India from the British Raj and, to celebrate the milestone, the Centre as well as state governments have proposed several events and programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday also took to Twitter to announce the commencement of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav from Friday.

“12th March is a special day in India’s glorious history. On that day in 1930, the iconic Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi began. Tomorrow, from Sabarmati Ashram we will commence Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, to mark 75 years since Independence,” he said.