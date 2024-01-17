close_game
7-year-old girl raped, abandoned on farm in Madhya Pradesh

ByShruti Tomar, Anupam Pateriya, Bhopal
Jan 17, 2024 07:34 AM IST

A seven-year-old girl was abducted, raped and left abandoned in a farm in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

A seven-year-old girl was abducted, raped and left abandoned in a farm in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday, adding that a 45-year-old man has been arrested in the case. The survivor’s family alleged the local police delayed registering an FIR and the government health centre they went to denied them treatment.

“The accused, Gulab Kumar, was arrested on Tuesday under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He is a resident of Jhansi and was living with his sister in the village of the survivor. He has confessed that he raped the girl in an agricultural field after abducting her,” superintendent of police, Chhatarpur, Amit Sanghi said.

According to the complaint registered by the survivor’s family, the child was reported missing on Monday afternoon.

“We found her bleeding on a farm after seven hours at around 7pm. We went to the sub-health centre for the treatment but only a maid was present there due to Makar Sankranti. We requested them to call the doctors and nurses, but no one came,” the girl’s father alleged, adding that they took the girl to the district hospital in Chhatarpur, located 25 km from the village, in a private vehicle.

The Chief medical officer of the sub-health centre, Lakhan Tiwari, refuted the allegations. “The staff members and ambulance were called at the health centre immediately after receiving the information but the family members didn’t wait...” Tiwari said.

The girl’s father also alleged that they were made to wait at the Satai police station, where they went to lodge an FIR. The police, however, said: “There were no female personnel present at the time so we asked them to wait...”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

